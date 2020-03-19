Walmart: Hour-long Tuesday shopping events for seniors; limits set on certain items

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KSNW) – Beginning Thursday, March 19, Walmart will introduce new store operating hours in their U.S. stores — 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.

Walmart said since seniors may be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, they will be offering special hour-long shopping events for seniors, every Tuesday, from March 24 through April 28, for customers aged 60 or older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Walmart Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Walmart stated their stores will have limits for customers for items in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

Walmart said they will temporarily close down their Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store. Their Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.

In a news release, Walmart stated that while the store hours change for customers, their associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.

