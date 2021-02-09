Walmart pharmacies to administer COVID vaccines in Kansas starting Feb. 12

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Walmart pharmacies announced Tuesday that they will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12, 2021. Walmart is a preferred retail pharmacy partner in 22 states, including Kansas.

Once appointments are available, eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website to get vaccinated while allocation lasts. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Kansas which can be found on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website. Walmart pharmacies stated vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines.

Walmart pharmacies said in addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. Walmart pharmacies said the appointments are available seven days a week, but the exact timing will vary based on the local availability of the vaccine.

Walmart pharmacies stated they will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. For updates on how Walmart is supporting the vaccine rollout, click here.

Click here for Kansas Walmart stores offering vaccine. To register for a vaccine, click here.



