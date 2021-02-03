Walmart, Sam’s Club ready to administer coronavirus vaccine in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart says it is ready to administer the coronavirus vaccine in Kansas, as soon as it gets an allocation from the federal government.

The company says its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club are working with the federal government to help increase access to COVID-19 vaccines at select pharmacies in 22 states once vaccine doses are available, starting late next week,” according to Amanda Jenkins, vice president of Walmart’s Health & Wellness Operations.

Kansas is one of the 22 states.

As soon as the stores receive the vaccine, customers will be able to reserve vaccine appointments on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.

Walmart says you can stay up to date on how it is supporting the vaccine rollout by clicking here.