Walmart, Sam’s Club ready to administer coronavirus vaccine in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart says it is ready to administer the coronavirus vaccine in Kansas, as soon as it gets an allocation from the federal government.

The company says its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club are working with the federal government to help increase access to COVID-19 vaccines at select pharmacies in 22 states once vaccine doses are available, starting late next week,” according to Amanda Jenkins, vice president of Walmart’s Health & Wellness Operations.

Kansas is one of the 22 states.

As soon as the stores receive the vaccine, customers will be able to reserve vaccine appointments on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.

Walmart says you can stay up to date on how it is supporting the vaccine rollout by clicking here.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,001200
Anderson767100
Atchison1,467200
Barber362100
Barton2,518400
Bourbon1,222200
Brown1,185100
Butler6,863900
Chase232100
Chautauqua238100
Cherokee2,237300
Cheyenne340100
Clark231100
Clay762100
Cloud954100
Coffey645100
Comanche152100
Cowley3,532500
Crawford4,283600
Decatur256100
Dickinson1,633300
Doniphan909100
Douglas7,8801,950
Edwards240100
Elk162100
Ellis3,509400
Ellsworth1,170100
Finney5,231600
Ford5,479500
Franklin2,319400
Geary2,770400
Gove374100
Graham247100
Grant910100
Gray548100
Greeley101100
Greenwood532100
Hamilton199100
Harper566100
Harvey3,255500
Haskell401100
Hodgeman182100
Jackson1,274200
Jefferson1,542300
Jewell185100
Johnson50,3925,850
Kearny549100
Kingman685100
Kiowa233100
Labette2,465300
Lane122100
Leavenworth6,3041,100
Lincoln250100
Linn719100
Logan289100
Lyon3,906500
Marion967200
Marshall1,023200
McPherson2,960400
Meade482100
Miami2,510500
Mitchell545100
Montgomery3,043500
Morris515100
Morton235100
Nemaha1,426200
Neosho1,625200
Ness358100
Norton1,187100
Osage1,106200
Osborne273100
Ottawa534100
Pawnee1,116100
Phillips663100
Pottawatomie1,548300
Pratt786100
Rawlins285100
Reno8,094900
Republic649100
Rice1,008100
Riley4,6581,000
Rooks609100
Rush422100
Russell801100
Saline5,672800
Scott564100
Sedgwick50,8005,850
Seward3,719300
Shawnee15,4251,950
Sheridan422100
Sherman588100
Smith254100
Stafford322100
Stanton177100
Stevens535100
Sumner1,962300
Thomas1,029100
Trego383100
Wabaunsee614100
Wallace167100
Washington496100
Wichita211100
Wilson869100
Woodson190100
Wyandotte18,3091,950
Dundy, NE157 
Furnas, NE466 
Hitchcock, NE235 
Red Willow, NE1,146 
Beaver, OK389 
Harper, OK388 
Kay, OK4,798 
Texas, OK3,327 

County coronavirus cases list updated: Feb 3, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

