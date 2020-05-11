Watch Live: Governor and KDHE discuss coronavirus numbers, issues in Kansas

Live Now
Governor and KDHE discuss coronavirus numbers, issues in Kansas
Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is preparing to give an update on COVID-19 concerns in Kansas.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), will also give an update on testing for the coronavirus and the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare and front line workers.

The KDHE announceed that as of Monday at noon, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas is 7,116. There have been 158 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 600 hospitalizations.

KSN will livestream the governor’s news conference on KSN.com.

