KDHE says it is investigating 35 clusters of coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is investigating 35 clusters of the coronavirus in Kansas. That’s up nine from Wednesday.

Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the KDHE, says all nine of the new clusters are at private companies. He did not name the companies. Other clusters are at long-term care facilities, Lansing Correctional Facility, a hospital and from religious gatherings.

That was just some of the information to come out of a briefing by Norman and the governor Friday afternoon.

Governor Laura Kelly said state leaders are working on a plan to reopen the state. But she said she is also prepared to extend the stay-at-home order beyond May 3 if necessary.

Kelly was asked why Kansans have not started receiving their $600 from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) yet.

She said it gets back to how outdated the computers are in the Kansas Department of Labor offices. Kelly said the old equipment is making it difficult to get through the number of people applying for and needing help.

The state says it hopes to start adding the money to checks sometime next week.

Someone asked Norman if cloth masks can be microwaved instead of laundered to get rid of germs. Norman said they should only be laundered because a microwave could degrade the cloth.

And Norman answered a question from Wednesday about whether mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19. He said there is no evidence they can transmit the virus, but researchers are still looking into it.

