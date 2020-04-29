Watch Live: Governor and KDHE on coronavirus and what’s next for Kansas

Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will provide an update on the coronavirus in Kansas and the issues it is causing for the state.

Her news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. We will livestream it here on KSN.com.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will join the governor.

As of Wednesday at noon, Kansas has had 3,738 positive cases of coronavirus. That’s an increase of 247 from Tuesday.

The number of deaths increased by one to 125.

