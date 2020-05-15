Watch Live: Governor, KDHE discuss coronavirus and Phase 1.5 of reopening plan

Click here for coronavirus updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday. She is expected to discuss the new phase she has added to her plan to reopen the state.

Phase 1.5 allows some businesses to reopen Monday, May 18. Other businesses that expected to open will not be allowed to reopen yet.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will also take part in the news conference.

