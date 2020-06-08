Governor, KDHE discuss coronavirus in Kansas, clusters, other issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly said Monday marks nearly three months to the day that Kansas had its first COVID-19 case.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Kelly said she is proud of the way Kansans responded.

“This trying time has served as a spotlight for why we all love living in Kansas,” she said. “It’s the home of people who care – for their loved ones and for those they’ve never met.”

“I know this hasn’t been easy and, to be clear, until a vaccine is readily available, it’s not going to get a whole lot easier,” said Kelly.

She said the state continues to monitor health metrics daily and the numbers give her hope about the state’s health and economic recovery.

“The consensus from Secretary Norman (KDHE) and the Department of Health and Environment’s team and our emergency management officials is that all three key health metrics, disease spread, hospitalization and testing capacity generally continue to trend downward with the exception of testing capacity which is going up,” said Kelly.

She feels comfortable with most counties moving into Phase 3 of her original reopening plan, but she said counties that are seeing an increase in cases should not feel pressured to move into Phase 3.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said the vast majority of counties have improving metrics.

He then named counties that he does not include in that list.

“We do have a few counties that are either flat, that is plateauing off, or slightly unfavorable trendline and those include Douglas County, Greenwood, Leavenworth, McPherson, a slight uptick in Meade, Pottawatomie, Reno, Riley, Sedgwick, Stevens and Wyandotte counties,” said Norman.

Sedgwick County has had 660 residents test positive for the coronavirus. There have been 22 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the county.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have tested positive is now 10,650, an increase of 257 from Friday.

The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 236.

Norman also gave an update on coronavirus clusters in Kansas.

Cluster Information – 153 clusters (62 closed and 91 active) accounting for 5,533 cases and 167 deaths.

Corrections: 3 clusters, 1,019 cases, 7 deaths

School/Daycare: 2 clusters, 5 cases

Gatherings of various sorts: 14 clusters (8 closed) 183 cases, 13 deaths

Group Living: 7 clusters (5 closed) 57 cases, 3 deaths

Healthcare: 7 clusters (4 closed) 55 cases

Long-term Care: 35 clusters (16 closed) 756 cases, 126 deaths

Meatpacking: 11 clusters, 2,868 cases and 12 deaths

Private Industry: 74 clusters (29 closed) 590 cases, 6 deaths

Norman said the KDHE does not disclose the names of businesses and organizations where clusters occur.

“We leave that to the discretion of the local health departments,” he said. “They’re the ones who are, generally speaking, investigating the clusters except for in the correctional facilities. The decisions to release information about clusters are made at the local level. KDHE will release names of clusters if they’re needed to identify people who may have been exposed.”

The governor is reducing the number of coronavirus updates she gives each week. Instead of three a week, she is now going to give briefings twice a week, each Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

