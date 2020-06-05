Live Now
Governor, KDHE discuss the latest coronavirus numbers and issues in Kansas
Watch Live: Governor, KDHE discuss the latest coronavirus numbers and issues in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is holding a news conference at 4:00 p.m. Friday to give an update on the coronavirus in Kansas.

She will be joined by Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

As of Friday at noon, 10,393 Kansans have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of Kansas deaths linked to it increased by 10 since Wednesday. The new total is 232.

