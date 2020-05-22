Watch Live: Governor, KDHE give updates on Kansas coronavirus issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will discuss the latest coronavirus issues in Kansas during a briefing Friday at 2:30 p.m.

She is expected to answer questions about her visit with President Donald Trump Wednesday and about his Friday request that governors allow places of worship to open. Kelly may also discuss action taken by the legislature early Friday morning that limits the governor’s executive powers.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will also be at the briefing to discuss the latest coronavirus cases and clusters in the state.

KSN will livestream the briefing on KSN.com.

Kelly has already sent a news release asking Kansans to celebrate Memorial Day weekend safely.

“The Memorial Day weekend is one of the first holidays of the year when people want to get outside and enjoy the weather, and spend time with their families and friends,” Kelly said in the statement. “But no one should use this as an excuse to ignore health and safety guidelines.”

The following is allowed on Memorial Day, according to “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas”:

Have a gathering in your home with 15 or fewer individuals, not including those you live with.

Use your backyard pool for any parties, so long as mass gathering restrictions are met.

Have a drive-through parade, so long as no more than 15 individuals are outside the car and they are able to maintain social distancing.

Go to a restaurant with your friends and family, so long as that business meets the necessary health and safety requirements.

Engage in outdoor activities at parks or other public spaces, so long as social distancing and mass gathering requirements are met.

Here’s what you can’t do on Memorial Day according to the “Ad Astra” plan:

Hold or attend an in-person fair, festival or parade.

Use community, public and other non-backyard pools for parties or gatherings.

Go to bars or nightclubs.

Have ceremonies or gatherings that violate the mass gathering limit of 15 or more individuals when a 6-foot distance cannot be met, except for infrequent or incidental moments of contact.

Additional health tips include:

Stay home if sick

Practice social distancing whenever possible

Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Cover cough and sneezes into an elbow or tissue

Wear masks (especially in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain)

Stay home if you or a loved one is considered high risk.

For those having parties or gatherings this weekend:

Have cleaning supplies readily available

Avoid using buffets and other self-service food stations

Have individuals with gloves and masks serve food

Avoid punchbowls or other communal drink stations

Use disposable plate and utensils if unable to constantly clean dishes

Plan outdoor activities rather than indoor ones

Practice social distancing and maintain ventilation through your home by opening doors or windows if engaging in indoor activities.

For more information on health and safety guidance, or to see Governor Kelly’s reopening plan, visit the Kansas COVID-19 Response and Recovery website.

The governor will not have a news briefing on Memorial Day. Her next scheduled briefing is Wednesday, May 27.

