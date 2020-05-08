TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly will give an update on the latest coronavirus issues facing Kansas. Her news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will join the governor for the briefing.
KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.
As of noon Friday, there have been 6,501 cases of the coronavirus in Kansas. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas is 152.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bill that would pay most Americans $2,000 monthly amid pandemic gains traction
- Meet Magnolia: 2020 Gerber baby winner is campaign’s first adopted baby
- Watch Live: Governor, KDHE provide update on coronavirus issues in Kansas
- 61 total cases and 8 deaths from coronavirus at Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Kansas reports 357 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths