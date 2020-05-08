Watch Live: Governor, KDHE provide update on coronavirus issues in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly will give an update on the latest coronavirus issues facing Kansas. Her news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will join the governor for the briefing.

KSN will livestream the news conference on KSN.com.

As of noon Friday, there have been 6,501 cases of the coronavirus in Kansas. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas is 152.

