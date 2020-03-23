Watch Live: Governor Kelly and KDHE provide update on the coronvirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus in Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

As of Sunday afternoon, the KDHE was reporting 64 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas with two deaths.

Click here for a map showing where the positive cases have been reported.

LATEST STORIES: