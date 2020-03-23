TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus in Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
As of Sunday afternoon, the KDHE was reporting 64 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas with two deaths.
Click here for a map showing where the positive cases have been reported.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch Live: Governor Kelly and KDHE provide update on the coronvirus in Kansas
- Over 1.5 billion people around the globe asked to stay home to slow spread of virus
- ‘Hunker down’: Indiana governor orders Hoosiers to stay home for nearly 2 weeks
- Report: 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus
- T.J.’s Forecast: Chance of rain and storms heightens Monday overnight