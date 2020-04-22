Watch Live: Governor Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Norman provides an update on coronavirus in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly will hold her daily press briefing  at  2 p.m. today in the Kansas statehouse to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19.    

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will join the governor.

On Wednesday, the number of Kansas coronavirus cases increased to 2,211, with 110 deaths according to the KDHE.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories