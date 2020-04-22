Watch Live: Governor Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Norman provides an update on coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly will hold her daily press briefing at 2 p.m. today in the Kansas statehouse to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will join the governor.

On Wednesday, the number of Kansas coronavirus cases increased to 2,211, with 110 deaths according to the KDHE.

