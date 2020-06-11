Governor Kelly announces statewide COVID-19 testing strategy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a news conference at the Kansas Statehouse Thursday to discuss her administration’s statewide COVID-19 testing strategy. Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, joined the governor in the briefing.

Governor announced the state’s plan to expand COVID-19 testing. She said the goal is to test two-percent of the population or sixty-thousand people every month, and continue through the end of the year.

The state will get support from the Department of Health and Human Services to ramp up the testing numbers. Governor kelly said local agencies will be included in the testing plan.

“KDHE will support and assist local health departments coordinated drive-thru testing sites, mobile laboratory support, or mobile collection support to provide the most efficient testing strategy for their needs,” she said.

Dr. Lee Norman talked about lab testing specifics and elaborated on the causes for the disparity in the higher number of COVID-19 cases in African-American communities.