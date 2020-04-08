Watch Live: Governor Kelly briefing on coronavirus, reaction to religious executive order overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and the head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss coronavirus issues in Kansas.

The briefing usually happens each afternoon at 2:00. Today’s briefing was postponed twice.

It comes after Kelly’s executive order restricting the size of religious gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak was overturned Wednesday afternoon.

The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 to undo the order that limited in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people. The move came after Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, said that while the order was “sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow,” he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide from attempting to enforce the requirements.

