Click here for coronavirus updates

Watch Live: Governor Kelly briefing on coronavirus, reaction to religious executive order overturned

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and the head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss coronavirus issues in Kansas.

The briefing usually happens each afternoon at 2:00. Today’s briefing was postponed twice.

It comes after Kelly’s executive order restricting the size of religious gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak was overturned Wednesday afternoon.

The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 to undo the order that limited in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people. The move came after Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, said that while the order was “sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow,” he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide from attempting to enforce the requirements.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories