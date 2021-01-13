Governor: Kansas is 17th in the nation in coronavirus vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas is no longer in the bottom tier of states when it comes to distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

“Due to a significant improvement in reporting data, Kansas is in the top tier of states providing COVID-19 vaccinations,” Kelly said during an afternoon news conference. “In fact I just heard that we have moved up to 17th.”

The state vaccination website KansasVaccine.gov is reporting 93,885 doses have been administered in Kansas as of 8 a.m. KansasVaccine.gov also includes the state’s prioritization plan.

“When we expanded phase 2 to all Kansans over the age of 65, we were actually preempting the CDC,” Kelly said.

She said they continue to monitor the effectiveness of the vaccine rollout to ensure that everyone is vaccinated and that no vaccinations go to waste.

“As we prepare to enter phase 2, we are working to ensure we have an adequate network of providers to care for our citizens,” Kelly said. “We have agreed to participate in a national pharmacy partnership to increase the number of available vaccination sites across the state. Over the course of the next week, we will be providing more information at what sites eligible individuals can receive their vaccines.”

Earlier today, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced that there have been another 100 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas. It brings the state’s death toll to 3,355.

Kelly was also asked about the delay in some unemployment benefits. She said she has not talked to the Kansas Department of Labor this week and cannot give a clear answer.

“One thing I do know though is that that backlog that had been up at 25,000 has gone down to about 750 or lower,” she said. “So we’re making tremendous progress on that.”

