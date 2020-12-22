Watch Live: Governor Kelly gives update on coronavirus issues in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is giving an update on COVID-19 in the state.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released updated coronavirus numbers Monday at noon. At that time, there were 107 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,448.
There were also 4,174 new cases of the coronavirus in Kansas, bringing the state’s total to 204,600 since the pandemic began.
