Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Watch Live: Governor Kelly gives update on coronavirus issues in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is giving an update on COVID-19 in the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released updated coronavirus numbers Monday at noon. At that time, there were 107 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,448.

There were also 4,174 new cases of the coronavirus in Kansas, bringing the state’s total to 204,600 since the pandemic began.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories