Who will get the coronavirus vaccine next? Governor Kelly and KDHE give update

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on coronavirus issues in Kansas, including deaths and coronavirus vaccinations.

Kelly began by urging Congress to pass a second economic relief package as soon as possible.

“Relief funding to support unemployed Kansans, small businesses and vaccine distribution will be paramount to protecting our state’s long-term economic health,” she said.

Kelly said Pfizer’s first shipment of vaccines had about 24,000 doses. She said they are expecting to get 49,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released a chart showing when the vaccine is expected to be available to various groups in Kansas. Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, called the chart a first draft.

(Courtesy Kansas Department of Health and Environment)

According to the chart, the first group of people receiving a “very limited availability” of the vaccine includes healthcare personnel, long term care facility staff and residents, and EMS/frontline public health workers. The goal is for them to be vaccinated this winter.

The next group could possibly be vaccinated by late winter. It includes first responders, some public-facing workers in essential and critical infrastructure, teachers, school staff, child-care workers, and individuals at high risk for adverse health consequences.

The third group is all other adults. The goal is to have them vaccinated as more vaccines become available in the spring.

Children would not be vaccinated until the vaccine is generally available, possibly in the summer.

A reporter asked Dr. Norman how medical personnel will know if someone is trying to get into an earlier vaccination group.

“The people that will be administering the vaccine will ask the reason that they registered for the vaccine,” Norman said. “And secondly, we’re hoping that people will self police in the spirit of goodwill and community spirit. I think it is the most humane way to manage people and treat them as adults that want to contribute to the greater good.”

Norman also talked about the timing of the second shot.

“People will be scheduled for their second shot when they get the first shot,” he said.

Norman said there need to be 21 days between the two Pfizer shots and 28 days between the two Moderna shots. He said it can’t be any earlier than those intervals, but it is OK if they are a few days late getting the second shot.

Today, the KDHE announced that another 155 Kansans have died with conditions linked to COVID-19. Dr. Norman said some of the deaths may have been from a couple of weeks ago, but because of reporting delays, they are just now being added to the state’s total.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said this week that the US would most likely not be able to return to some semblance of normalcy until late next year,” Kelly said. “So until then we must remain vigilant, we must wear face coverings, physically distance, avoid gatherings, practice good hygiene and get tested.”