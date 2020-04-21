Governor Kelly holds press conference regarding updates on COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference regarding updates on COVID-19 in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health said the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has increased to 2,025. That’s 39 more than Monday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment website also said the latest death toll at 107, seven more than Monday.

During her conference, the governor said her goal is to get more testing done quickly so treatment can begin earlier and contact tracing can be more efficient.

She said KDHE has released new guidelines on COVID-19 testing. She said now people exhibiting two symptoms will be able to get tested.

“Previously a person was required to have a temperature and two or more symptoms to get tested. As of today individuals only need to have two symptoms to be tested,” she said. “They no longer have to have a temperature.”

The governor also addressed over a $1 billion budget deficit the state will be facing. The new forecast issued Monday reflects the economic damage associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

