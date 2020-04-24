Governor Kelly, KDHE discuss coronavirus cases and issues in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly gave her update on the coronavirus situation in Kansas. The state is currently under a stay-at-home order.
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, joined the governor to discuss testing and personal protection equipment (PPE) updates.
As of Friday noon, the state has 2,777 positive cases of the coronavirus.
