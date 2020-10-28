Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Governor Kelly discusses 1,007 coronavirus deaths, new testing strategy

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she is concerned about how fast the number of COVID-19 deaths are going up in Kansas.

As of this morning, the state had surpassed 1,000 deaths linked to COVID-19. The new total is 1,007.

“To put this in context, the state did not reach 500 COVID deaths until September, roughly six months after the pandemic began. It took a little over six weeks for another 500 Kansans to die,” Kelly said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Kelly is encouraging communities to implement mask requirements.

“We cannot afford to wait another moment to begin this process,” she said. “I have directed my staff to put all of our energy into this strategy. However, if we are unable to convince communities to voluntarily implement a mask mandate, I will move expeditiously to find another way to implement a statewide mask requirement.”

The governor also discussed the state’s new Unified Testing Strategy.

