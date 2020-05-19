Governor announces Kansas is moving into modified Phase 2 of reopening this Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas is ready to move forward with the next step of the phased-in reopening plan.

She said that the data about coronavirus in Kansas supports going to a modified Phased 2 on Friday, May 22.

Modified Phase 2

Mass gatherings restricted to 15 people or fewer

All activities slated for Phase 2 will be allowed to open, with the exception of bars, nightclubs, and swimming pools

State-owned casinos may open if they comply with KDHE guidelines

Arcades, trampoline parks, theaters, museums, bowling alleys and other leisure spaces may open

Organized sports tournaments and practices will be allowed but must adhere to guidelines and social distancing requirements laid out by the Kansas Recreation and Park Association

In-person group exercise classes will be allowed to begin with groups of no more than 15 at a time, locker rooms remain closed except for restroom facilities

Some places are still closed under Phase 2. They include large entertainment venues with capacities of 2,000 or more, fairs, festivals and parades.

“I trust that all Kansans will continue to place their own safety, health and well being, and that of their family, friends, neighbors and co-workers first and foremost as we continue reopening our state,” said Kelly. “We may be transitioning to Phase 2, but we still have a long way to go before arriving at anything bordering on normal in Kansas.”

She said the coronavirus numbers are trending in the right direction, but she said the threat is still present, especially for those who are in high risk categories.

“On the economic front, the toll of business closings and job losses has been staggering, which is why we must bring all forces to bear in getting Kansas back to work and our economy humming,” she said.

Kelly announced a SPARK Task Force. SPARK stands for “Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas.”

She said the team will be comprised of business and community leaders from across Kansas.

Kelly said that Phase 3 of the reopening plan will begin Monday, June 8 if the data supports it.

The governor made her announcement the day before she meets with President Donald Trump at the White House.

