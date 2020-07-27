Gov. Kelly: “If we continue this trajectory, I will have no other choice than to recommend that we move back to phase two of the Ad Astra Plan”

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press briefing  Monday afternoon in the Kansas Statehouse to discuss rising coronavirus numbers in Kansas.

In her briefing, the governor shared her concerns for recent COVID-19 case numbers and other associated facts associated with the virus in counties across the state.

“If we continue this trajectory, I will have no other choice than to recommend that we move back to phase two of the Ad Astra Plan to reopen Kansas by next week,” Governor Kelly said. “That means mass gatherings would be limited again to 15 individuals, and that bars and nightclubs would need to close.”

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories