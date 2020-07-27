Gov. Kelly: “If we continue this trajectory, I will have no other choice than to recommend that we move back to phase two of the Ad Astra Plan”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press briefing Monday afternoon in the Kansas Statehouse to discuss rising coronavirus numbers in Kansas.

In her briefing, the governor shared her concerns for recent COVID-19 case numbers and other associated facts associated with the virus in counties across the state.

“If we continue this trajectory, I will have no other choice than to recommend that we move back to phase two of the Ad Astra Plan to reopen Kansas by next week,” Governor Kelly said. “That means mass gatherings would be limited again to 15 individuals, and that bars and nightclubs would need to close.”

