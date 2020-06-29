Governor: Kansans must wear a mask in public places starting 12:01 a.m., July 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is ordering Kansans to wear face masks when they are in public places starting Friday.

The governor held a news briefing Monday after learning that the number of cases of coronavirus in Kansas jumped by 905 since Friday. The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 also increased by six.

Kelly said none of the new clusters have happened at businesses that require masks. But she said the state is seeing a significant increase attributed to gatherings where masks are not being worn.

“The evidence could not be clearer: wearing a mask is not only safe but it is necessary to avoid another shutdown,” said the governor.

Kelly stated that starting 12:01 a.m. on July 3, Kansans must wear a mask in public places to curb the spread of COVID-19. She said she will provide more specific details on Thursday, July 2.

“If you’re around other people, you must wear a mask,” she said. “If you are outside and social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained, you must wear a mask.”

“Remember – my mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” Governor Kelly said. “We’re all in this together.”

Under the order, most Kansans must wear masks in stores and shops, restaurants, and in any situation in which social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained, including outside. More on the executive order will be released on Thursday and will provide specific guidance regarding under what circumstances masks must be worn.

“I know Kansans will have many questions about this order, and we will answer them when it is released later this week,” Governor Kelly said. “But by announcing the requirement today, people in our state will have the appropriate time to acquire the masks.”

The governor stressed the importance of social distancing, proper hygiene, staying home when sick, and wearing a mask when in public.

The governor also talked about Accenture currently being on the ground and taking actionable steps to process KDOL matters.

The governor’s office stated Monday afternoon that the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will work closely with officials in Governor Kelly’s administration to ensure that the order complies with Kansas law.

