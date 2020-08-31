Governor Kelly discusses COVID-19 updates in Monday’s press briefing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference from the Topeka Statehouse Monday afternoon to give updates on COVID-19 in Kansas.

The governor started her press briefing by sharing a synopsis on COVID-19 numbers in Kansas including 1,564 new positive cases and three deaths since Friday.

There have been 42,612 COVID-19 positive cases, 2,304 hospitalizations, and 446 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

