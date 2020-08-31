TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference from the Topeka Statehouse Monday afternoon to give updates on COVID-19 in Kansas.
The governor started her press briefing by sharing a synopsis on COVID-19 numbers in Kansas including 1,564 new positive cases and three deaths since Friday.
There have been 42,612 COVID-19 positive cases, 2,304 hospitalizations, and 446 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Governor Kelly discusses COVID-19 updates in Monday’s press briefing
- ‘Finally worth everything I did’: Wichita man finds success with a family ingredient
- ‘Antifa hunter’ gets 3 years for online racist threats
- ‘The Rush’ previews the Super Bowl champions upcoming season including roster and fan changes
- USDA extends free school lunch program for rest of year