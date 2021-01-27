Governor Kelly holds press briefing on COVID-19 updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Kelly held a press conference Wednesday afternnoon from the Topeka Statehouse to give an update regarding COVID-19 information for the state of Kansas.

In her briefing, the governor provided the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, including 3,262 new positive cases and 96 deaths since Monday. There have been 272,517 infections, 8,268 hospitalizations, and 3,718 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the testing front I can announce Kansas has officially exceeded 2 million total COVID tests administered with over 1.1 million Kansans having been tested at least once, so I appreciate all of the state health officials and providers for their continued partnership with this effort,” Governor Kelly said. “In addition to the 35 sites that are provided by our external partners, over 60 community testing partners have signed up to sponsor testing sites and provide greater access to testing — this kind of widespread testing is how we catch asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers and keep the virus from spreading in our communities,” she said.

Governor Kelly stated that the greatest challenge continues to be the national shortage of available vaccines. “I was encouraged yesterday by the announcement from the Biden administration that states will receive a 16% increase next week in an overall commitment to increase the supply of vaccines delivered going forward,” the governor said. “The administration is also making a critical planning commitment to give states 3-week vaccine distribution forecasts,” she added.

