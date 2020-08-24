Governor Kelly holds press briefing on COVID-19 updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference Monday from the Topeka Statehouse providing updates regarding COVID-19 in Kansas.

The governor started the press conference stressing on the importance for Kansans to complete their census. She urged all Kansans to be counted and reminded that there’s still time to send in census information. For more information on the Kansas census, visit www.kansascounts.com.

For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

