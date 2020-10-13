Governor Kelly holds press conference sharing Unified Testing Strategy and COVID-19 updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference from the Topeka Statehouse Tuesday afternoon to share updates on Kansas’ Unified Testing Strategy and COVID-19 related information.

In her briefing, the governor provided the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas up until Monday, Oct. 12, including 2,055 new positive cases and eight deaths since Friday.

There have been 67,862 infections, 3,239 hospitalizations, and 771 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said last week Kansas set yet another record of the highest average number of cases per day within a single week: an average of over 700 cases per day. Kansas has seen an increase in hospitalizations and COVID-10 clusters, including loss of 65 lives just in the last week alone.

Governor Kelly talked about her administration making notable progress in advancing the unified testing strategy she introduced recently, which will coordinate public and private testing efforts statewide, and includes an increase in routine screening in areas with high ongoing community spread, and congregate settings like nursing homes, correctional facilities, and schools.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment staff posted a Request For Proposals for communities interested in receiving a portion of the 53-million dollars in Cares Act funding earmarked for testing by the Spark Taskforce. The governor said with the RFPs posted, communities can begin submitting proposals for consideration which will be reviewed as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“We’re now that much closer to getting these funds out the door and into the communities and facilities that need it, Governor Kelly said.

The governor also shared that Kansas has officially joined a group of five states, 21 municipalities, and two Native American tribes participating in the bipartisan Rockefeller Foundation Covid-19 testing solutions group. She said through the testing solutions group, the Rockefeller Foundation facilitates the exchange of best practices for public health authorities and officials working to scale up pandemic testing tracing and tracking to reopen their economies while safeguarding public health.

Governor Kelly said with the new unified testing strategy well underway and more initiatives being explored all the time, she is confident Kansas can get back on track in the coming months to curb COVID-19 and flatten the curve. “Let’s follow in our new testing group’s bipartisan spirit and protect our friends our family and our neighbors from harmful disease spread,” she said.

For the latest numbers and updates on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.