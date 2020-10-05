Governor Kelly holds press conference on COVID-19 updates in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference from the Topeka Statehouse Monday afternoon to provide an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas.

In her briefing, the governor provided the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, including 1,597 new positive cases and 8 deaths since Friday.

There have been 62,700 infections, 3,036 hospitalizations, and 706 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Kelly shared her concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and said that we cannot accept these preventable deaths and become numb to the COVID-19 related loss of lives in Kansas. She urged the commitment of every Kansan to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings.

The governor said that KDHE will receive much needed COVID-19 supplies from federal partners, resulting from a briefing last week where Vice President Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Azar, and Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary ADM Giroir informed governors that the White House will be distributing 100M rapid testing kits for coronavirus across the country. Kansas will be receiving 870-thousand of these testing kits, out of which the state has already received 57-thousand — the remaining will arrive within the next 3 months.

