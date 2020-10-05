Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Governor Kelly holds press conference on COVID-19 updates in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference from the Topeka Statehouse Monday afternoon to provide an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas.

In her briefing, the governor provided the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, including 1,597 new positive cases and 8 deaths since Friday.

There have been 62,700 infections, 3,036 hospitalizations, and 706 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Kelly shared her concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and said that we cannot accept these preventable deaths and become numb to the COVID-19 related loss of lives in Kansas. She urged the commitment of every Kansan to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings.

The governor said that KDHE will receive much needed COVID-19 supplies from federal partners, resulting from a briefing last week where Vice President Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Azar, and Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary ADM Giroir informed governors that the White House will be distributing 100M rapid testing kits for coronavirus across the country. Kansas will be receiving 870-thousand of these testing kits, out of which the state has already received 57-thousand — the remaining will arrive within the next 3 months.

For the latest updates and information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories