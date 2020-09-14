Governor Kelly holds press conference on COVID-19 updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference from the Topeka Statehouse Monday afternoon to give updates on COVID-19 in Kansas.

In the briefing, the governor provided the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, including 1,513 new positive cases and 23 deaths since Friday.

There have been 4,899 COVID-19 positive cases, 2,572 hospitalizations, and 534 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor stated that COVID-19 is far from over as the U.S. is about to surpass 200-thousand lives lost in the last seven months. Governor Kelly said she’s aware that Kansans are anxious to get back to normal, but reminded everyone about the current reality in which we live that includes COVID-19.

Governor Kelly asked Kansans to put politics aside and reunite by keeping each other safe, including our family members, loved ones, friends, and neighbors. She mentioned examples of lives lost due to the pandemic including a retired police officer from Derby, an assistant basketball coach from Olathe, and a son from Wichita who succumbed after taking care of his COVID-19 infected father.

The governor stressed on wearing masks, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. With flu season around the corner, the governor encouraged Kansans to get their flu shots.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

