Governor Kelly holds weekly press briefing on COVID-19 updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference from the Topeka Statehouse alongside KDHE Secretary Dr. Norman Tuesday afternoon to provide updates regarding COVID-19 in Kansas.

In her briefing, the governor provided the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, including 5,290 new positive cases and 15 deaths between Friday and Monday. There have been 103,553 infections, 4,138 hospitalizations, and 1,181 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Kelly started her briefing by congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and her administration’s commitment to work closely with his administration on behalf of all Kansans.

“Last month I announced that because of the continued rise in cases in depth. I would be reaching out to Republican leadership to determine a path forward,” Governor Kelly said. “As part of that conversation, Republicans asked that before we took the action of calling a special session, we collaborate to create a public service campaign to increase mask participation — they also suggested working with local leaders to assist them in implementing their own community match requirements.”

Governor Kelly continued, “In response to the COVID spike in Kansas in many of our neighboring states, my team has worked quickly on a number of actions to slow the spread of the virus.” “I’ll have more information to provide it next week’s press conference on the multifaceted approach we’re taking to combat COVID, which will include an update on the unified testing strategy, a public service campaign, and masks.”

