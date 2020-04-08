Watch Live: Kansas Department of Labor holds town hall to discuss unemployment, coronavirus aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The head of the Kansas Department of Labor will take questions from the public this afternoon during a 3:00 town hall on Facebook Live.

Click the link to watch the virtual town hall on the Kansas Department of Labor’s Facebook page, @KansasDOL.

It will include KDOL Secretary Delía García and Unemployment Insurance Deputy

Director/Chief of Appeals Shawn Yancy.

They plan to cover a wide range of issues:

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, (also known as the CARES ACT)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

LATEST STORIES:



