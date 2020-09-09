WATCH LIVE: Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman’s press briefing on COVID-19 updates

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), is holding a press briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. regarding COVID-19.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, click here.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories