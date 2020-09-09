WATCH LIVE: Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman’s press briefing on COVID-19 updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), is holding a press briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. regarding COVID-19.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, click here.
