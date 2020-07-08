Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Norman holds press briefing on COVID-19 updates

TOPEKA – Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), held a press briefing Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 updates in the state.
In his briefing, Dr. Norman shared there are currently 17,618 positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas, which is an increase in 717 cases since Monday.
Dr. Norman talked about anti-contagion policies significantly and substantially slowing the growth of the virus and mentioned 6 different countries including the U.S. where anti-contagion interventions prevented or delayed coronavirus cases.
He talked about increased testing across the state and reassured that despite the numbers — Kansas hospitals are not facing a shortage of ICU beds or ventilators at this time.
