Kansas State Board of Education votes 5-5 rejecting governor’s executive order delaying the start of school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Board of Education voted 5-5 rejecting the governor’s order to delay the start of school until after Labor Day.

Local school boards in Kansas are allowed to reopen elementary, middle and high schools in mid-August as they normally would, despite a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

BREAKDOWN OF THE VOTE: Janet Waugh, District 1: Yes

Steve Roberts, District 2: No

Michelle Dombrosky, District 3: No

Ann Mah, District 4: Yes

Jean Clifford, District 5: No

Deena Horst, District 6: No

Ben Jones, District 7: No

Kathy Busch, District 8: Yes

Jim Porter, District 9: Yes

Jim McNiece, District 10: Yes

Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan was to postpone the start of fall classes for three weeks, until Sept. 9. The board’s action leaves decisions about when to reopen to the state’s 286 local school boards. Kelly argued that a resurgence in coronavirus cases has made it necessary to give public and private schools more time to prepare, but a Kansas law required her to get the state board’s approval.

Kelly’s proposed order for a delay would have prohibited classes and other activities through Sept. 8, except that local school districts could have enrolled students for the fall, assessed students with special needs and done off-site instruction for high school classes that also earn students college credits. The order also would not have applied to home schools.

The following statements are from Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Democratic Party regarding the State Board of Education’s vote:

“The cases of COVID-19 in Kansas are at an all-time high and continue to rise. Our decisions must be informed by public health experts not politics. This vote puts our students, faculty, their families and our economy at risk. “I will continue to work with our school districts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children and ask every school district to delay the start of school.” Gov. Laura Kelly

“The State Board of Education’s decision is extremely disappointing. As a former educator, I support the Governor’s order to provide a safe environment for students and teachers to facilitate a quality education. Reopening schools without the adequate safeguards in place not only puts our children, teachers, parents and administrators at risk of contracting a virus with unknown future health complications, it jeopardizes public health statewide and Kansas’s economic viability.” Kansas Democratic Party Chair vicki Hiatt

The state had more than 23,000 reported cases and 300 reported COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The Kansas State Board of Education votes 5-5 on the executive order, which means the executive order wasn't affirmed. — KS Dept of Education (@ksdehq) July 22, 2020

Last week, the board approved roughly 1,100 pages of reopening guidelines for local boards of education.

