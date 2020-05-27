Watch Live: KDHE gives briefing on new deaths and cases of coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Wednesday that the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas jumped 17 since Monday. The total is now 205.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the KDHE, will provide a live update on the situation in Kansas at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

KSN will livestream his news conference on KSN.com.

