Live Now
Sedgwick County Commissioners discuss rules for reopening businesses
Click here for coronavirus updates

Watch Live: KDHE gives briefing on new deaths and cases of coronavirus in Kansas

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Wednesday that the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas jumped 17 since Monday. The total is now 205.

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the KDHE, will provide a live update on the situation in Kansas at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

KSN will livestream his news conference on KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories