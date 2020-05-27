TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Wednesday that the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas jumped 17 since Monday. The total is now 205.
Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary of the KDHE, will provide a live update on the situation in Kansas at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
KSN will livestream his news conference on KSN.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch Live: KDHE gives briefing on new deaths and cases of coronavirus in Kansas
- Nevada to reopen casinos June 4, welcoming tourists again
- Watch Live: Sedgwick County Commissioners discuss rules for reopening businesses
- T.J’s Forecast: Slim chance of showers and storms into the overnight, better chance Thursday
- Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry