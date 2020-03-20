KDHE gives update on coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news conference to update the public on the coronavirus in Kansas.

As of Friday, the state has 44 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The numbers include one death. On Thursday afternoon, Kansas had 34 cases.

Tests have been conducted at 17 private labs and 27 Kansas health and Environment labs. Two of the cases were out-of-state cases. Below is the breakdown of the numbers.

The numbers are updated every afternoon and available on www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus

2020 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kansas Test Results Butler County 2 Cherokee County 1 Douglas County 1 Franklin County 1 Jackson County 1 Johnson County 23 Leavenworth County 2 Linn County 1 Morris County 2 Sedgwick County 1 Wyandotte County 9 * Ford and Miami Counties reported positive cases in out-ofstate residents. Numbers included in cases home states. 2

LATEST STORIES: