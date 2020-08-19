KDHE: College coronavirus cases are earlier than expected, students may be bringing it from home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) held a news conference to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the state.

Dr. Lee Norman was joined by U.S. Marshal for Kansas Ron Miller who explained that the coronavirus makes the job of law enforcement more difficult.

Norman then took some questions. He was asked about the 5 coronavirus clusters identified at Kansas colleges.

“It’s a little earlier than what we thought it would be,” said Norman. “Which means with, you know, with the incubation period of 14 days, and some of these were found within the first week, they obviously brought it from home when they came in.”

He was also asked why the KDHE does not release the names of the colleges.

“I tell you we struggle with that,” Norman said.

He said it’s something he’s talked about regarding clusters at businesses, too.

“Unless there’s a specific reason, whether it’s a school or a business or university, that we tend to not release that and the local health departments tend to not want to release that,” he said. “But if there’s a reason that’s necessary for containment like, a good example is out here on the turnpike restaurant, you can’t know who’s coming and going and doing contract tracing. I think if you do really good contact tracing, it’s probably better to not have people lose confidence. But if you can’t, if you have to release information in order for people to feel safe and to self identify, then I think it would be important to do that. I think we’re all struggling a little bit with how much privacy on one end and how much general information for the public on the other.”

