KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman shares COVID-19 updates in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon from the Topeka Statehouse regarding COVID-19.

In his briefing, Secretary Norman provided the latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas, including 1,244 new positive cases and 17 deaths since Monday.

There have been 63,952 infections, 2,706 hospitalizations, and 722 deaths in Kansas since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Norman mentioned there was a record 81 hospital admissions in one day — the highest number since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The current average age of COVID-19 patients in Kansas is 38 years and the current average age of COVID-19 related deaths is 79 years.

