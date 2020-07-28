Watch Live: KSHSAA to discuss what to do about fall sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Student athletes, their parents, coaches and schools hope to learn more today about what will happen with fall sports as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss fall sports. The meeting is expected to include the results of a survey of school superintendents.

Last week, the Executive Board provided a final review of considerations for the resumption of fall activities. These considerations are available via “KSHSAA Return To Act – General” and are intended to support your efforts in planning for the resumption of school activities with the upcoming fall season.

Additionally, activity specific considerations are available via “Activity Specific Considerations.”

