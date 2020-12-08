Watch Live: KSHSAA votes on whether to end ‘fan ban’ at winter sports

Press the play button to watch the livestream of the meeting.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is holding a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss and vote on whether to allow fans at winter sports before Jan. 29.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors voted two weeks ago to keep fans out through January 28 in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

After getting a lot of complaints from parents, the KSHSAA Board of Appeals reviewed concerns and voted to recommend that the Board of Directors reconsiders the ban on spectators with the consideration of allowing up to two spectators per participant.

This is the recommendation from the Board of Appeals:

“Because masks are already required for attendance at KSHSAA events, and because the science

tells us that proper mask wearing and social-distancing effectively mitigate the risk of transmitting

COVID-19, and because we believe that for several reasons, parents should attend their

children’s activities, we propose the KSHSAA Board of Directors be reconvened for the purposes

of reconsidering the decisions to prohibit spectators at high school and junior high/middle school

events through January 28, 2021, with a recommendation to allow for attendance of one or two

parents/guardians per athlete.”

KSN will update this story after the Board of Directors meeting.