Watch Live: KSHSAA votes on whether to delay winter sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association is holding a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss and vote on whether to delay the start of winter sports as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the proposal, the practice schedule would continue as is but would stop between December 23 and January 3. Activities would not start until January 15. When that happens fans would not be allowed at least for a couple of weeks.

Below is the full proposal and what you need to know about your students and their team.

Proposal:

· Delay competitions for all winter activities until Friday, January 15.

· Allow virtual competition only in Debate and Scholars Bowl.

· Winter activity practice may continue where appropriate to do so through December 22. All KSHSAA risk mitigation protocols strictly enforced.

· Extend Winter Moratorium. Dec. 23 – Jan. 3; practices to resume Jan. 4; restrictions eliminate contact between coach/athlete/school and no school facility use.

· Tentative resumption of competition on January 15.

· No fans for competition, January 15-28.

· Limited fans Jan. 29 through the remainder of winter competitions.

· Mandatory universal masking with exception to athletes in competition and officials during live action.

· No invitational tournaments.

High School Competition Limits:

· Basketball maximum 13 games per team.

· Bowling maximum 8 days per team/individual.

· Swimming and Diving maximum 6 competitions per athlete.

· Wrestling maximum 12 events, 20 competition point max.

Middle School Restrictions:

· No competition in December, practice only.

· No competition Jan. 1 – Jan. 14.

· No events with more than three schools participating.

· Strongly encourage skill development.

· Strongly encourage intramural play only.

· Limit two fans per player starting Jan. 15.