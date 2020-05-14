Mayor says reopening of City of Wichita services will be in phases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mayor Brandon Whipple announced initial reopening plans for the City of Wichita after many city offices were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Whipple said the reopening will happen in four phases.

Phase One – Now through May 26

City employees are preparing buildings for safety protocols and getting supplies. Signs are going up in City Hall to mark six-feet increments for social distancing, asking visitors to wear masks, and giving visitors the option to have their temperature taken when entering the building.

Phase Two – May 26 through June 30

City begins opening offices and programs with modified delivery of services. The mayor said this will be similar to the curbside delivery of library services that began May 11.

“We’ll still have the services, but we’ll be making adaptations to the services,” said Whipple.

The mayor said to check the City of Wichita website before going to places like playgrounds, museums and dog parks to see if they are open and if there are specific guidelines.

During Phase Two, the mayor says the city will be closely monitoring and assessing risks to the health and safety of employees and residents to see if it is OK to move on to Phase Three.

Phase Three – Begins July 1

This phase will include further loosening of restrictions and limitations.

Phase Four – Unknown

This phase would be the complete reopening of city services and facilities.

The mayor says they will wait for this phase until their is a vaccine, or clear treatment options, or some other clear sign that it is safe to reopen.

City Council meetings

Wichita City Council meetings have been streamed live on YouTube because of limits to citizens coming into City Hall.

The mayor said that they have arranged for meetings to be held at Century II so residents can begin attending meetings again. The meetings will be in rooms 101A and 101B which will be set up to allow for safe social distancing.

The city will provide masks to everyone in attendance. Residents can part in the metered surface lot and enter Century II by the jester statue.

If a resident wants to speak at the meeting, they should fill out the form on the City Council website by 8 a.m. on the day of the meeting.

City of Wichita Customer Service Line

Whipple said there is a phone number for people who do not have computers. the number is (316) 268-4482.

Wichita Public Library

The Wichita Public Library is expanding its services beginning Monday, May 18. Citizens can begin browsing and reserving items on the library’s website.

Place a hold on an item and the library will contact you when the item is ready for curbside pickup.

