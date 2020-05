SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Sedgwick County is laying out its plans for reopening businesses after the governor's guidelines expired at midnight.

In the end, commissioner David Dennis' idea passed which does not impose new restrictions but recommends businesses and people follow the governor's guidelines but raise the limit of mass gatherings to 20 people. The recommendations are just that, recommendations. The county commission says they will not be enforced.