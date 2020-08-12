KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman talks about the latest updates on coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), held a press briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Kansas Statehouse. He will be joined by Dr. Chris Brown with The University of Kansas Health System.
LATEST STORIES:
- “I hope one of y’all pick me,” 9-year-old boy desperately wants a place to call home
- ‘I had no clue it would impact so many’: Texas teacher’s back to school Facebook post goes viral
- Search for missing Overland Park mom moves to Mississippi River
- Kansas man sentenced six years for heroin trafficking
- COVID-19 testing is free, except when it’s not