KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman talks about the latest updates on coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Gathering bans and social distancing guidelines have effectively canceled most concerts and performances in the Wichita area. Many area performers are missing out on income that came from paid gigs.

Rachelle Goter is a clarinetist for the Wichita Symphony Orchestra who says the pandemic has allowed her to reinvent her passion for music. Goter began teaching music for Wichita State and performing with her husband and children for people via FaceTime and socially-distanced garage concerts for neighbors.