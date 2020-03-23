WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission is holding a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss the coronavirus.

In a county briefing Monday morning, Commissioner Lacey Cruse said the commissioners will take some action on controlling the virus in the county.

“I would say it’s talking about what actions we’re going to take as a county, whether we’re going to stay the same, whether we’re going to enact a stay-at-home ordinance,” she said. “Those are the kinds of things that hopefully we’ll decide today.”

The 4 p.m. meeting is not open to the public due to county facilities being closed because of COVID-19 precautions.

Sedgwick County is making it available live on Facebook and its YouTube channel.

