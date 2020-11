WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association is holding a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss and vote on whether to delay the start of winter sports as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the proposal, the practice schedule would continue as is but would stop between December 23 and January 3. Activities would not start until January 15. When that happens fans would not be allowed at least for a couple of weeks.