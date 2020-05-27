Watch Live: Sedgwick County Commissioners discuss rules for reopening businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is letting county government and county health officials take over deciding the guidelines and timelines for reopening businesses.
Sedgwick County Commissioners are holding a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to take up the issue.
They are streaming it live on the Sedgwick County YouTube page. Click the play button to start the livestream.
