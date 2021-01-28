Watch Live: Sedgwick County gives update on coronavirus vaccine supply

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County residents hope to learn more this afternoon about how soon they can get a coronavirus vaccination.

The county health officer is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. KSN will live stream the briefing on KSN.com.

Dr. Garold Minns will be joined by Deputy County Manager Tim Kaufman to discuss the supply and demand logistics for the COVID-19 vaccine.

They will also talk about vaccine priorities in Sedgwick County.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) vaccine dashboard, Sedgwick County had received 5,850 vaccine doses as of Monday morning. Johnson County is the only Kansas county to receive more than that.