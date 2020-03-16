Sedgwick County bans public gatherings larger than 50

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is now in the state of a local disaster emergency because of an imminent threat of contagious disease or COVID 19 the coronavirus.

County officials announced the local disaster at a noon press conference at the Sedgwick County Courthouse.

Dr. Garold Minns

Public gatherings larger than 50 are prohibited under new CDC guidelines and general best practices said Dr. Garold Minns. County officials will reevaluate at a later time.

“We are reminding the public that residents are still at low risk for infection with the new coronavirus disease because of the preventative measures we are taking. We hope to keep this risk as low as possible,” said Dr. Minns. “There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County residents.”

“It is really important for us as a community to focus on prevention and reducing the threat of COVID-19 in our community. Regardless of age, everyone needs to practice good habits,” said Adrienne Byrne,” Sedgwick County Health Department. “COVID 19 is still spread through an infected person sneezing or coughing, and then those droplets then landing on the surface. Then we touch the surface. If we haven’t washed our hands and touched our eyes, our mouth that is how it is transmitted.”

The emergency declaration gives county government the flexibility to manage operations in a rapidly changing environment and will make federal and state assistance available. The county’s local emergency operations plan has also been activated, allowing for collaboration between public safety organizations, local health officials and other community stakeholders.

For more log onto the Sedgwick County Health Department or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Sedgwick county is now under a state of local disaster emergency. In effect for no more than 7 days. — Craig Andres (@CraigAndresKSN) March 16, 2020

